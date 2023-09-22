LTO to offer free services to indigents in Ilocos Region

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will offer free services to indigent beneficiaries in the Ilocos Region at the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair that will be held at the Mariano Marcos State University in Laoag City on Sept. 23 and 24.

In a phone interview on Friday, LTO 1 (Ilocos) Assistant Director Eric Suriben said the services they would offer for free include the waiving of the fees for student permit and registration of motor vehicles and medical check-up.

He said the recipients of the free student permit fee are those who undertook LTO's pre-activity on the theoretical course held in the towns of Burgos, Badoc, and Laoag City on Sept. 11 and 12.

There were 700 participants from the three localities, he added.

Suriben said the fees for the theoretical driving course and the student permit were shouldered by the Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD).

'Karamihan sa mga beneficiaries ng free motor vehicle registration ay nagmamay-ari ng motor at tricycle (Most of the beneficiaries of free motor vehicle registration own motorcycles and tricycles),' he said.

The free motor vehicle registration targets 1,500 beneficiaries, some of whom have been predetermined from indigent families who were endorsed by the local government unit to the LTO and the LTO to the DSWD for cash assistance.

The total number of indigent beneficiaries for motor vehicle registration has yet to be determined as the online registration is still ongoing while walk-in clients are also welcome.

LTO will also offer free rides to beneficiaries from Burgos, Batac, Bacarra, Vintar, and Laoag City.

Suriben said those who would apply for driver's licenses during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair would receive their driver's licenses printed on plastic cards.

The other services to be offered by the LTO are plain and advanced renewal of driver's license; plain renewal of motor vehicle registration; onsite, online or pen-and-paper validation examination; and assistance in the creation of LTO client identification cards.

Other national government agencies will also offer free services and assistance during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair.

Bagong Pilipinas is President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s brand of governance that calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government.

It fosters the state's commitment toward attaining comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery, as specified in Memorandum Circular 24, s. 2023. One of the activities in line with this campaign is the Serbisyo Fair

Source: Philippines News Agency