LPA likely to enter PAR Wednesday-Thursday

MANILA: The cloud cluster outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a low-pressure area (LPA) and could enter either Wednesday night or Thursday, the weather bureau said. The LPA was last tracked 1,255 km. east of Southern Mindanao. "It may affect or make landfall over (the) Bicol Region - Eastern Visayas area by late Friday or Saturday," said Loriedin Galicia of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). She clarified that although most parts of the country are forecast to experience generally fair weather until Friday due to the easterlies, the country's eastern section could experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA. The LPA's development into a tropical depression (TD) is less likely but is not ruled out, Galicia said. Meanwhile, she said it is also possible that the LPA would recurve over the Philippine Sea near the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. In such case, PAGASA forecast the LPA to devel op into a TD by Friday or Saturday. Over the weekend, the weather disturbance could bring scattered rain showers over the eastern portion of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas. "The scattered rain showers could trigger flash floods and landslides," Galicia said. Other areas of the country will still experience isolated rain showers, especially in the afternoon or evening. Source: Philippines News Agency