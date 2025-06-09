LPA and Southwest Monsoon to Cause Rain Showers Across Philippines

Manila: A low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon, known as “habagat,” are expected to bring rain showers over significant parts of the Philippines, the weather bureau reported. The LPA, positioned 275 kilometers northwest of Baler, Aurora, or 215 kilometers west northwest of Bacnotan, La Union as of 3 a.m., is predicted to cause scattered rains and thunderstorms in the Ilocos Region and the provinces of Abra and Benguet.

According to Philippines News Agency, the LPA has a “medium chance” of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours, as stated by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The southwest monsoon is anticipated to cause occasional rains in Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Antique.

Additionally, scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon are forecast for Metro Manila, Bicol Region, and the rest of the Visayas, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and Calabarzon. These areas may experience moderate to heavy rains, which could lead to floods or landslides.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms resulting from the southwest monsoon will occur across Mindanao and the rest of Luzon, attributed to localized thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds with moderate to rough coastal waters are expected in the western sections of southern Luzon and the Visayas. In other areas, winds will be light to moderate, with seas ranging from slight to moderate, according to PAGASA.