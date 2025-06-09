Hontiveros: Impeachment, Wage Hike Must Be Treated with Equal Urgency

Manila: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday urged Congress to act with the same urgency on the proposed minimum wage hike as it does on the looming impeachment proceedings, warning that with only two session days left in the 19th Congress, both critical matters must not be sidelined. ‘We are down to the wire,’ she said in a statement, stressing that deliberations on the minimum wage increase should not be left behind. ‘Dalawang sesyon na lang ang nalalabi. huwag nating kalimutan ang mga manggagawang minimum wage (Only two session days remain. let us not forget the minimum wage workers),’ she added.

According to Philippines News Agency, Hontiveros, who co-sponsored the Senate’s version of the wage hike bill, pointed out that while impeachment discussions are important, the plight of Filipino workers grappling with inflation and low wages must be treated with equal weight. ‘The wage hike means food on the table, school supplies for children, fare for daily commutes,’ she said, noting that many workers are counting on Congress to deliver long-overdue relief.

The Senate previously passed a bill seeking a PHP100 daily wage hike for private sector workers, while the House version proposes a PHP200 increase. Hontiveros called for the immediate convening of a bicameral conference committee to reconcile the two versions. ‘Pareho namang sumasang-ayon ang Kamara at Senado na panahon na para sa dagdag-sahod. Dapat mag-convene na ng bicam at ipadala na ito sa Malaca±ang (Both the House and the Senate agree that it’s time for a wage increase. The bicameral conference committee should convene now and send the measure to Malaca±ang),’ she said.

She also renewed her call for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to certify the bill as urgent, saying, ‘Help deliver the long-overdue justice that Filipino workers deserve.’