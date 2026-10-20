Logos Launches at Money20/20 USA to Help Financial Institutions Build New Business with Tokenized Assets and Stablecoins

Logos launches at Money 20/20

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogosFi, Inc. (“Logos”) today launched at Money20/20 USA to help financial institutions expand the business they can do with tokenized assets and stablecoins. For custodians, that means more assets to service. For lenders, a broader range of eligible collateral. For payment institutions, more settlement options to support customer flows. Logos is building the shared evidence infrastructure that helps institutions establish which of these opportunities they can pursue and under what conditions.

Each new asset or use requires evidence of rights, backing, custody and restrictions. Today, institutions repeatedly assemble the same evidence. Logos makes it discoverable, verifiable and reusable, helping institutions expand their offerings without rebuilding the evidence base for every relationship.

Logos also announced today the availability of its testnet with initial design partners Paysend and Securitize. The company is targeting its first production workflows for early 2027.

The company was founded by Tom Zschach, former Chief Innovation Officer at Swift, and Anthony Rose, former CTO of Matter Labs, the company behind ZKsync. Zschach serves as CEO and Rose as CTO. The company is backed by ParaFi, VanEck and strategic investors.

“Every institution that can put an asset to work expands its potential market,” said Zschach. “Our principle is simple: Publish once. Verify anywhere. Evidence should support the next commercial relationship without everyone starting again.”

Paysend is helping shape payment and settlement workflows, while Securitize is helping shape workflows for tokenized securities.

“Stablecoins will only scale when institutions can trust what they’re accepting. We are excited to partner with Logos to continue building the stablecoin-based backbone of our network, comfortable that we will be scaling our trust and our growth hand in hand,” said Ben Chisell, Group CEO of Paysend.

“One of the biggest opportunities in tokenization is making it easier for financial institutions to support these assets within their existing systems,” said Carlos Domingo, Chairman and CEO of Securitize. “By making information about Securitize’s tokenized products accessible through Logos, we’re helping simplify how custodians, brokers and other institutions integrate these assets into their platforms. We’re excited to support infrastructure that can help bring tokenized securities to more institutions and investors.”

Through an API, institutions can retrieve evidence, verify it against specified requirements and retain a record of what they relied on. Monitoring identifies changes within agreed source coverage.

Evidence remains attributable to its sources, while each institution retains its own policies, compliance systems, valuation and acceptance decisions.

Logos is also engaging with Solana Foundation, Ethereum Institutional, Consensys, Hashgraph, Avalanche, Fireblocks, Cyfrin, Halborn and GLEIF on evidence requirements for institutional acceptance.

Logos is opening ten receiver design partnerships for custodians, lenders and payment institutions with a specific commercial use on their roadmap. Participants will help shape evidence coverage and interfaces for the first production workflows, supported directly by the Logos team.

Institutions interested in participating can visit logosfi.com or contact [email protected] .

About Logos

LogosFi, Inc. builds shared evidence infrastructure for financial institutions using tokenized assets, stablecoins and digital money. It makes evidence reusable while preserving source attribution and each institution’s policy, judgment and accountability.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61e335da-cdf3-4b82-88a4-bf959a28ef55

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