Local Support, Team Strategy Lead To Grand Prize Win At Melaka Explorace 2024

MELAKA, The cooperation of local residents, including rickshaw riders in Melaka, contributed significantly to the victory of the Goldfinger team in the Media Category of the Melaka Explorace treasure hunt held yesterday.prize

Team representative Muhamad Hafiy Isyraf from NSTP said that they did not expect the locals to be so helpful in assisting them to find the locations or answers needed throughout their mission, which began in Banda Hilir before exploring all three districts: Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah, and Jasin.

‘What I can say is that the experience of exploring Melaka was very enjoyable and quite different, given how beautiful the state is,’ he said at the prize-presentation ceremony of the Melaka Explorace 2024, organised by the state government in collaboration with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) here today.

The prizes were presented by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh. Also present were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin,

and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Meanwhile, the Lipan Bara team clinched the grand prize in the Open Category, taking home RM10,000 cash.

Team representative Azrul Izuddin Azmi said that their intention was simply to relax while enjoying and exploring the beauty of Melaka.

‘It was truly unexpected because initially, we were unsure about participating, but when my friend, Mohd Ali Harun, agreed, we started planning our strategy.

‘Most importantly, thank you to the state government for organising such a programme, and we hope it will be held again next year,’ he said.

More than 300 participants in 70 vehicles took part in the hunt, where they were required to complete the given tasks by walking, driving, riding a rickshaw and taking the Melaka River Cruise, as well as capturing photos and videos.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency