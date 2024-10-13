LKIM Teams Up With S’wak To Ensure Fish Landing At Tg Bako Jetty

KUCHING, The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) will collaborate with the Sarawak government to ensure all vessels from Kuching will no longer land their catches at private jetties, said its chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

He said fish landing must be done at LKIM’s fisheries port in Tanjung Bako (PPLTB), which functions as the main fish landing complex.

“That is why we have engaged with the vessel operators and are collaborating with the Sarawak government because the authority to stop private jetty operations is under the state’s jurisdiction.

“However, this does not mean a total shut down of operations (at the private jetties); vessels can still dock there, but fish landings must be at Tanjung Bako, not at private jetties,” he told reporters after today’s Rahmah Mesra MADANI programme with the Sri Muara Fishermen’s Association here.

He said a reformative approach has to be taken on this issue to ensure that the PPLTB does not become a white elephant project, causing further loss to the g

overnment.

Muhammad Faiz said the development and modernity of PPLTB will position Sarawak as one of the leading states in the country’s fisheries industry.

“We need more support from large vessels around Kuching city to ensure that fish landings at PPLTB modern facility are active.

“Therefore, we plan to implement several reformative actions and we have set a condition that only vessels landing their catch at Tanjung Bako (PPLTB) will be eligible for subsidised fuel benefits,” he said.

According to LKIM statistics for 2022 and 2023, Perak recorded the highest fish landings with 450,494 metric tonnes, followed by Sabah (247,037 metric tonnes) and Pahang (189,913 metric tonnes), while Sarawak ranked sixth with 83,901 metric tonnes.

Earlier, the LKIM chairman presented funds and allowances totalling RM461,100, including the cost-of-living allowance for fishermen, the B40 Fishermen’s Capacity Building Programme, and the Fishermen’s Children Education Aid Fund.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency