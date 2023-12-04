Livelihood Program Empowers Parents of Disabled Children

San Jose de Buenavista, Antique - In San Jose de Buenavista, a local government unit (LGU) initiative has enabled parents of children with physical and psychosocial disabilities to generate income and support their families' medical and basic needs. The program involves a crafts and designs livelihood project, providing these parents with a source of income while catering to their children's needs.

According to Philippines News Agency, the designated officer at the Persons with Disability Affairs Office in San Jose de Buenavista, 10 parents have been organized into the Asosasyon ng mga may Kapansanan sa Munisipalidad (AKMA) ng San Jose de Buenavista. These parents have received training in sewing and are now taking orders for crafts and designs, including unique t-shirts, bags, and other items with 'patadyong' or handwoven fabric accents.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has supported this initiative by providing three sewing machines under the shared service facility (SSF) program. This assistance is complemented by the LGU, which supplied fabrics, scissors, and other sewing tools. Dava noted that two of the parents own sewing machines at home, enabling them to work from their residences.

This project allows parents to earn an income while still being available to attend to their children's needs, with the flexibility to work from home or at the center. Dava mentioned that each parent involved in the project can earn approximately PHP 2,000 per month from these orders.

Despite the presence of around 400 children aged zero to 17 years with disabilities in San Jose de Buenavista, currently, only 10 parents are directly participating in this livelihood project.

In a related development, Mayor Elmer Untaran of San Jose de Buenavista announced plans for a Santa Ride for children, senior citizens, and indigents as part of their 'Paskwa sa Banwa' event and the ongoing Antique Binirayan Festival. Untaran stated that barangay captains have been tasked with listing persons with disabilities (PWDs), seniors, and the poorest members of the community to receive gifts during the Santa Ride.

The 'Paskwa sa Banwa' celebration, which commenced Monday and continues until December 23, began with a parade of Christmas Santa hats, the lighting of the municipal Christmas tree, and a fireworks display.