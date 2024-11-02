‘Leon’ Exits PAR; Luzon Faces Rainy All Saints’ Day.

Manila: Leon, known internationally as Kong-rey, has weakened into a severe tropical storm and has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Despite its departure, rainy conditions are expected to persist in several parts of Luzon during All Saints’ Day.

According to Philippines News Agency, Benison Estareja, a weather specialist with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), reported in a 5 a.m. weather update that Leon left the PAR at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday. The storm was last recorded at 550 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts reaching up to 140 kilometers per hour, moving northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

All tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted following Leon’s exit. However, Estareja noted that the storm’s trough will continue to cause cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and thunderstorms across the wester

n section of Luzon, particularly affecting the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and other regions of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized weather disturbances.

Furthermore, the wind flow directed towards Leon’s circulation is expected to bring strong to gale-force winds over areas including Batanes, Babuyan Island, northeastern mainland Cagayan, and the eastern portion of Isabela. Estareja also indicated that improved weather conditions are anticipated throughout the country by Saturday.