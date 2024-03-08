Lapu-Lapu City opens 1st dialysis center

MANILA: The historical island city of Lapu-Lapu opened Friday its first dialysis center serving the locals suffering from chronic kidney disease. Following the opening of the 15-bed-capacity center, Mayor Junard Ahong Chan said his constituents would no longer need to cross mainland Cebu to get their hemodialysis sessions. The center has 15 dialysis machines that can serve 45 patients daily. The 24-hour daily operation will be administered by two doctors, four nurses and two technicians based on an eight-hour shifting. The city government entered into a public-private partnership (PPP) with EasaCare Medical and Dialysis Center to make the center operational. Isabel Abello, chief executive officer (CEO) of EasaCare, and Lapu-Lapu City lone district Rep. Cynthia King Chan, on Friday visited the center during its grand opening. The congressional district office shouldered the medical assistance and dialysis sessions for the indigent residents of Lapu-Lapu City. 'Right now, we can allocate PHP110,000 per ( kidney) patient per year,' King Chan said. Before undergoing a hemodialysis session, the patient must first go to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital for a laboratory test for endorsement to the dialysis center. Meanwhile, Mayor Chan said the national government is set to release PHP50 million monthly allocation intended for free medicines for indigent patients. Source: Philippines News Agency