Lanao Sur Operations Yield P1.7-M Worth of Shabu and Five Arrests

Lanao del sur: Authorities have arrested five drug suspects and seized more than PHP1.7 million worth of shabu in separate operations in Lanao del Sur on Sunday, officials said Monday. In one operation, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), backed by provincial police, arrested four individuals during a buy-bust in Barangay Manila Group, Wao.

According to Philippines News Agency, PDEA-BARMM Director Gil Cesario Castro reported that the team seized 19 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated cost of over PHP18,000, along with buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, mobile phones, and a .22-caliber revolver with ammunition. Castro identified the arrested suspects by their aliases as ‘Boyet,’ 54, the drug den maintainer, and his alleged clients, ‘Obet,’ 51; ‘Jepoy,’ 30, and ‘Roger,’ 44. Charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition) have been filed against the suspects. Castro emphasized the agency’s commitment to eradicating illegal drugs in the region, stating, ‘We remain firm in eliminating drugs in BARMM, including Lanao del Sur.’

Also on Sunday, police arrested a 44-year-old trader for selling prohibited drugs to an undercover police agent in Marawi City. Col. Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police provincial director, identified the suspect only as ‘Manap,’ a high-value target from Tamparan town. ‘He was under surveillance for over two weeks before his arrest Sunday,’ Cabuhat said in a report. The entrapment operation was conducted in Barangay Patani, Marawi City, where police confiscated over PHP1.7 million worth of suspected shabu.