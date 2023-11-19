Lady Archers end UAAP campaign with victory over Lady Warriors

De La Salle University ended its campaign in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball with a 58-45 beating of University of the East at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday. Lee Sario had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Lady Archers who concluded their campaign with a 7-7 record. Bernice Paraiso added 14 points, 18 rebounds, while Ann Mendoza made 10 points, three assists and two steals. "I'm very proud of the girls because from our first-round performance to now, [ending] the UAAP tournament on a winning note speaks a lot about the big turnaround that we achieved this year," coach Cholo Villanueva said. 'The theme for this year is learning, improving and not making the same mistakes. I think we proved that in this second round. It's good momentum for us going into Season 87. Hopefully, we bring the same energy from what we achieved in the second round,' he added. Arabela Dela Rosa fired four triples, two in the fourth quarter when the Lady Warriors managed to move within 42-49 , with 4 minutes and 54 seconds remaining. Dela Rosa finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists. Meanwhile, Adamson University snapped its three-game losing skid with a 71-60 victory over Far Eastern University. Crisnalyn Padilla scored 18 points followed by Elaine Etang (12), Cheska Apag (10) and Victoria Adeshina (10) as the Lady Falcons settled for sixth place with four wins and 10 losses. Adamson also beat FEU, 71-50, during the first round. 'This season was about getting better and buying into what system we wanted to achieve,' coach Ryan Monteclaro, who handled Adamson for the first time, said after the match. 'Obviously, the first round was more on familiarization. In the second round, we were able to see the identity of the team.' Josee Kaputu had 25 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and two steals for FEU, which wound up seventh with a 3-11 slate. Seven-time defending champion National University and University of Santo Tomas lead the semifinals that starts Wednesday, needing to win just once to arrange a finals duel. Top-seeded NU will take on No. 4 Ateneo at 9 a.m., followed by the UST-University of the Philippines duel at 11 a.m. NU swept La Salle in the Season 85 finals. Source: Philippines News Agency