KPKT ANNOUNCES GENERAL GUIDELINES FOR POSTING OF LOCAL AUTHORITY PERSONNEL

The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has prepared a set of general guidelines for the posting of personnel between local authorities as reference and to ensure that postings are done in an orderly fashion.

The ministry said in a statement today that the guidelines would be a reference to all state governments and can be implemented according to their needs and the use of the guidelines are subject to the agreement of the state’s local authorities.

The guidelines on the posting of local authority officers that will be supervised by the state executive council were decided at the 80th National Local Government Councils Meeting on June 14 and is aimed at strengthening the service delivery through improvements in terms of experience, accountability and credibility of local authority officers.

The ministry also said that the meeting also provided accreditation to professionals in the Public Works Department (JKR) as a professional body representing the government to obtain certificates of completion and compliance (CCC) for buildings built using the department’s internal conventional methods.

Under the accreditation initiative, department architects and professional engineers appointed through the JKR director-general can act as the Principal Submitting Person and the Submitting Person representing the government for obtaining construction permit approval from the local authorities till the issuance of the CCC.

“A set of guidelines will be developed with stakeholders for reference of the industry and the local authority,” the ministry said, adding that it would also ensure that government building projects by the JKR comply with statutory needs and reduce the government’s financial burden as no negotiation fees will be paid.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency