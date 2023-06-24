KITA MADANI CARNIVAL MUST CONTINUE FOR GRASSROOTS LEVEL – SHAMSUL ANUAR

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah has recommended that the ‘Kita MADANI Carnival' be continued for the grassroots level to make the people aware of the Malaysia MADANI concept.

He said it was important that all citizens fully understand and embrace the Malaysia MADANI concept.

“Through carnivals like this, the people will also be able to get to know the government’s policies and appreciate the initiatives that have been introduced by the prime minister.

"The Malaysia MADANI concept that embraces several core values places the people as priority ... The Unity Government understands that the people are under pressure,” he told reporters after officiating at the closing of the 2023 Kita Madani Carnival at Seberang Takir state constituency office here, today.

Also present was Kuala Nerus UMNO division chief Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman who is also Seberang Takir assemblyman.

Earlier Shamsul Anuar who is also an UMNO Supreme Council member, in his speech called on the people of Terengganu to support the Unity Government for political stability to enable the country's socio economic development to continue to improve for the good of everyone.

He said in order for the states, especially Terengganu, to be well-developed the people need to choose a government that is aligned with the Federal government.

“This will make things a lot easier. Allocations and development projects can be channeled directly. Do not gamble with the future of the state. Don't make the same mistake again, choose what is best," he said

Source: BERNAMA News Agency