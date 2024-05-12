KUALA LUMPUR, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia today extended Mother's Day greetings to all women who are mothers. Sultan Ibrahim also paid tribute to Raja Zarith Sofiah for her love, sacrifices and support for their children. "I am always grateful to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala for blessing me with an incredibly caring wife and mother to our children. The sacrifices and love that Raja Zarith pours into raising them are immense. "May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala bestow His mercy upon our late mothers, Enche' Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah, and Raja Perempuan Muzwin. Al-Fatihah," said His Majesty in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's Facebook page. Mother's Day is celebrated worldwide on the second Sunday of May every year. Source: BERNAMA News Agency