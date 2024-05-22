Key NPA member in 2005 Quezon province attacks convicted of rebellion

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday announced the conviction of a key member of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army (CPP-NPA) who led a series of attacks against military personnel and communication facilities in Quezon province, nineteen years ago. In a decision promulgated last May 16, 2024, the Taguig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 266 found Maria Salome Crisostomo, also known as Maria Salome Crisostomo Ujano, guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crime of rebellion and sentenced her up to 17 years imprisonment. Based on records, Ujano and several others identified as officers and members of the CPP-NPA led attacks against government soldiers in Quezon province from November 19 - 25, 2005, killing/wounding several soldiers, destroying communication sites and various government properties. Ujano testified that she has no connection with the NPA and alleged that on said dates, she was not in the vicinity or near Quezon Province, and that she was at St. Schol astica College, Leon Guinto, Malate, Manila. Prosecution witnesses recognized some members of the NPA during the encounter, including Ujano, being one of the most wanted CPP-NPA members posted in the bulletin in their camps. 'Positive identification where categorical and consistent and without any showing of ill motive on the part of the eyewitness testifying on the matter, prevails over a denial which, if not substantiated by clear and convincing evidence is negative and self-serving evidence undeserving of weight in law,' Taguig City RTC Br. 266 Presiding Judge Marivic C. Vitor said in her decision. She also pointed out that evidently, members of the NPA took up arms against the armed forces who act on behalf of the Government, and also shouted 'Mabuhay ang CPP-NPA,' 'Mabuhay ang Kilusan,' and relayed to the armed forces for them to surrender. 'Taken altogether, the actions of the NPA members constitute acts of rebellion.' In a statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla lauded the DOJ Task Forc e on Counter-Terrorism and Terrorism Financing led by Senior Deputy State Prosecutor (SDSP) Peter L. Ong for 'successfully prosecuting the case which led to the conviction of Ujano.' 'We stood united once again in the face of sinister terrorists and conquered this menace by our resilience and unity. We will never back down against such evil who continue to destabilize the government and sow discord and division. This is the very guarantee we can give our country and people,' Remulla said. Source: Philippines News Agency