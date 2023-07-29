KEMBARA RIUH AT FRASER VALLEY OFFERS “INTERNATIONAL” EXPERIENCE – FAHMI

The Selangor edition of Kembara RIUH 2023 at Fraser Valley this weekend is offering an experience akin to being at an international festival, according to Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that unlike the previous Kembara RIUH events which are usually held in big towns or cities, visitors this time around can enjoy the performances by local artistes and savour a variety of local dishes while being surrounded by the beauty of nature.

“The venue of this festival here is unique and interesting. It can also help promote the local tourism spot and enable city dwellers to enjoy nature and rural environment… it indeed gives different vibes, some even said that it feels like an international festival,” he said after visiting the booths available at the festival here today.

The Selangor edition of the festival, taking place from Friday to Sunday, aims to attract 20,000 visitors and offers free shows by local artists, creative workshops with an eco-friendly and sustainable focus, cultural activities, a gathering of motorsports enthusiasts, as well as vendors offering various goods and food.

The festival which runs from 10 am to 10 pm daily, provides a platform to over 100 local artistes and creative entrepreneurs with the aim of bringing art closer to the community.

Meanwhile, MyCreative Ventures (MyCreative) Group chief executive officer Zainariah Johari said that the Kembara RIUH also aims at expanding the RIUH brand by offering an inclusive platform for the creative industry.

“When it was first introduced, it had an urban focus, but over time, we realised that it is a platform for the creative industry, and we became aware that many states and provincial districts in Malaysia are filled with diverse economic activities.

“We want to take an inclusive approach in providing a platform and opportunities for all artistes and members of the creative ecosystem to participate,” she said.

Among the local artistes involved in the Selangor edition, Kembara RIUH are Datuk M. Nasir, Hujan band, Dolla, Balan Kash and SOG.

Next weekend, the Kembara RIUH festival is slated to be held in Juru City, Seberang Jaya in Penang, featuring Ella, Anuar Zain and Bunkface.

The festival, led by the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) through MyCreative aims to empower local artistes and creative entrepreneurs while contributing to inclusive development and economic growth in the creative sector.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency