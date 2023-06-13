KELANTAN SPM TOP SCORER GETS 10 OFFERS TO FURTHER STUDIES

Muhammad Syahril Saidi, who obtained 11A in all subjects in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination, has so far received more than 10 offers to continue his studies and scholarships.

The 18-year-old student said he did not expect to receive so many offers from different quarters to help him continue his studies at a higher level.

"So far, I have received more than 10 offers to continue my studies and scholarships, including from Petronas, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), the state government and several public universities.

"Alhamdulillah, I am grateful and did not expect to receive so many offers that it is difficult to choose," he told reporters when met at his home in Kampung Kandis today.

According to him, he will consult with his family members, and perform istikhara prayers to make a decision on the choice to further his studies.

Muhammad Syahril said he wanted to continue his studies abroad in the field of languages and aspires to become a lecturer.

"Actually, I wanted to take the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examination at Maahad Yaakubiah Kampung Nipah (STAM) because I wanted to take care of my sick mother, but the decision may change,” he added.

