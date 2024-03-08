Japan water polo teams unstoppable in Asian Age Group Championships

MANILA: Japan stamped its class over China, 16-8, Friday to extend its winning run to five in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships women's water polo competition at the New Clark City Aquatic Center here. Skipper Shoka Fukuda delivered seven goals while Kaho Shironoshita chipped in six for the Japanese squad, which will face Uzbekistan on Saturday. China, meanwhile, absorbed its second defeat in five games to share third place with Kazakhstan, a 16-9 win over Uzbekistan. In the other game, Thailand improved to 4-1 for second place after demolishing Sri Lanka, 34-4. Nattamon Khamma led the Thais with six goals, followed by Thanidakam Kwantongtanaree with five, and Pirchapa Teeramethakorn with four. Rohansa Vidyarathne had two goals while Poojani Sankalpana and Tharuki Kalansooriya made one each for the Sri Lankans, who remained winless after six games. Meanwhile, Japan leads Group A with four wins, followed by China (3-1), Uzbekistan (2-2), Saudi Arabia (1-3) and Thailand (0-4) in the men's division of the tournament organized by Philippine Aquatics, Inc. and supported by MVP Sports Foundation, Pinay In Action, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission. Iran is also on top of Group B at 4-0, followed by Kazakhstan (3-1), Singapore (2-2), Malaysia (1-3) and Sri Lanka (0-4). Source: Philippines News Agency