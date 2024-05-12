LENGGONG, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail described his meeting with U.S. Department of the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson as a frank discussion. Saifuddin Nasution said the meeting was based on facts and apart from that the government appreciates the long history of cooperation between Malaysia and the United States. 'It (history of cooperation) involves diplomatic, trade, economic as well as a host of several security cooperation. That is why, we appreciated the cooperation. "I presented as I should have on behalf of the government, whether he accepted it or not, you have to ask Brian Nelson," he said at a press conference after launching the MADANI Adopted Village of the Home Ministry (KDN) in Kampung Beng here today. He said this when asked if the official explanation of the country on all matters raised in the meeting was accepted by US. On May 9, the media reported Malaysia's firm stance of not supporting the activities of terror ist groups and remains committed to combating the financing of terrorist activities. The stance was conveyed by Saifuddin Nasution in his meeting with Brian Nelson. Meanwhile regarding media reports on MCA asking KDN to investigate and ban NewJeansNim, a DJ from Korea, from performing at various locations in the country after he was found dressed up as a Buddhist monk during his performance here, Saifuddin Nasution said the authorities have ordered that further activities be stopped. "He had been called, I will let the regulatory agency issue a statement," he said. On May 10, the media reported that MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the actions of a DJ who performed dressed as a monk at a night club in Kuala Lumpur recently was completely inappropriate and should be stopped. Source: BERNAMA News Agency