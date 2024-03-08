Isolated rains over parts of PH due to easterlies, ‘amihan’

MANILA: The northeast monsoon or "amihan" affecting Northern Luzon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Batanes and Cagayan, as well as partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, the weather bureau said Friday. Meanwhile, the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Northern Luzon, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 34°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 22°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 23°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 34°C. Source: Philippines News Agency