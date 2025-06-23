Iran Asserts Readiness for Dialogue While Maintaining Nuclear Program

Paris: Iran is prepared to engage in dialogue to affirm the peaceful intent of its nuclear program but refuses to fully abandon it, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s willingness to participate in discussions and cooperation aimed at building trust in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, though he firmly declared that Iran will not agree to completely dismantle its nuclear program.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Pezeshkian conveyed his readiness for dialogue, emphasizing that negotiations are only possible if Iran’s legitimate rights are respected. He also issued a stern response to the recent aggression by Israel, stating that any continuation of such actions would be met with a more decisive retaliation.

Tensions escalated when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran’s nuclear program in the early hours of June 13. In less than a day, Iran launched a counterattack, and the fol

lowing days witnessed further exchanges of strikes between Tel Aviv and Tehran. Both nations reported casualties and acknowledged that several targets within their territories were hit, though the damage was described as limited.