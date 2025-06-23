Blood Sampling Initiated in ASF-Affected Socorro Town

Socorro: The blood sampling in eight villages in Socorro, Surigao del Norte started on Monday to fully determine the extent of the African swine fever (ASF) infection.

According to Philippines News Agency, last week, samples from four villages in Socorro tested positive for ASF, prompting the local government unit and authorities to implement measures to prevent the spread of the virus. ‘The agriculture and veterinary offices in Surigao del Norte have completed the massive cleaning and disinfection operations in the four initially affected barangays,’ Dr. Ashley Mae Nono, ASF coordinator of the Department of Agriculture in Caraga Region, said in an interview Monday.

Nono added that the massive cleanup includes the proper disposal of carcasses of dead hogs to prevent further virus spread. Authorities are also continuing to enforce heightened alert at entry and exit points in Socorro to ensure that no live hogs or pork-based food products enter or leave the area.

‘We will determine if depopulation is needed after the results of the continuing blood sampling activities are available,’ Nono said.