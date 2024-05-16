LEGAZPI CITY: The City Tourism Office here is expecting a boost in tourism and local economy with the arrival of an international cruise ship here on Thursday. In a phone interview, Cristina Agapita-Pacres, Legazpi City tourism officer, said the Hanseatic Spirit ship of Hapag Lloyd-Tui Cruises, docked at the Port of Legazpi around 8 a.m. with 250 tourists from Germany, Australia, and America, as well as 160 crew members. "Legazpi City will be known as one interesting place to visit. We will be known through their words, photos, and videos that will be additional promotion to our city. They will spend their money on our food, delicacies, and 'pasalubong' of native products that will surely help our locals," Pacres said. She said with the cruise ship's arrival and different national events scheduled in this city, they are expecting more international and domestic tourists to come. "We have Milo Marathon, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Convention, and the Department of Justice Regional Convention here, so we are expecting to reach more than 245,000 tourists for the 2nd quarter alone. We provide them with our best practices in Filipino brand of service excellence. This is an opportunity for us to showcase what we can offer globally. We hope that they will enjoy their stay," Pacres said. During their visit, the foreign tourists will explore various destinations including the Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, Sumlang Lake and Quituinan Hills in Camalig town; the Cagsawa Ruins and Daraga Church in Daraga; and also try riding all-terrain vehicles while enjoying the view of the famous Mayon Volcano, as well as eat "sili" (chili) ice cream in Legazpi City, all in Albay province. On Friday, the cruise ship will proceed to Calaguas Island in Camarines Norte. Source: Philippines News Agency