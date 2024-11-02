Indonesian Helicopters Arrive in Philippines to Boost Disaster Relief Operations.

MANILA: Two Indonesian military helicopters have arrived in the Philippines to support the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in areas severely affected by recent weather disturbances. The Indonesian National Armed Forces’ Mi-17V5 and H-225M helicopters landed at the Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, enhancing the PAF’s capacity to deliver essential relief supplies to remote and inaccessible areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo emphasized that the addition of these helicopters significantly strengthens the PAF’s aerial relief capabilities, ensuring more efficient delivery of aid. The PAF has been actively involved in transporting relief personnel and supplies to communities severely impacted by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) and Super Typhoon Leon (international name Kong-rey).

The Indonesian helicopters’ arrival was marked by the presence of Indonesian Ambassador Widjojo and other high

-ranking government and military officials. This collaboration is part of a broader international effort, including support from the Air Forces of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, to aid the Philippines’ disaster relief operations.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) also extended gratitude to Singapore for its assistance in the country’s humanitarian efforts. A Singaporean C-130 aircraft, manned by military personnel, played a crucial role in airlifting approximately 70 tons of essential cargo to the Bicol Region over a four-day mission. OCD chief Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno expressed appreciation for Singapore’s commitment to aiding disaster-affected communities, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in making a significant difference for those in need.

The successful airlift operation by the Singaporean C-130 underscores the strength of international collaboration in disaster response efforts, as it delivered vital supplies such as food and medical aid. Initiated at the Ph

ilippine Government’s request, this deployment reinforces the strong bilateral and defense ties between Singapore and the Philippines, showcasing their close cooperation in humanitarian assistance.

The OCD remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Filipinos, expressing appreciation for the continued support from international partners in these crucial missions.