Indonesian, 2 others charged for Sarangani gun smuggling try

COTABATO CITY: Police authorities in the Soccsksargen region have filed charges Monday against an Indonesian national and his two cohorts following their arrest over the weekend for trying to sneak in high-powered firearms and ammunition to General Santos City.

Charges for illegal possession of firearms were filed against Indonesian national Anton Gobay, 29, and his Filipino companions Michael Toino, 25, and Jimmy Abolde, 52, at the office of the provincial prosecutor in Alabel town, Sarangani province.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regional director for Soccsksargen region, said the trio was nabbed Saturday night at a checkpoint of the Police Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) along the national highway in Barangay Nalus of Kiamba town, Sarangani.

At the time, police operatives flagged down a tricycle with three men on board who were uneasy as they passed by.

An ensuing inspection led to the discovery of high-powered guns, Macaraeg said.

Police found 10 units of Colt AR-15 rifles kept inside a black trolley bag, 20 pieces of steel magazines, and 10 pieces of detachable rifle butts from the trio who did not resist arrest.

“I would like to commend the operating team behind this successful confiscation of high-powered firearms,” Macaraeg said in a statement Monday.

“These firearms could be used in criminal acts,” he said, adding that police investigators are conducting a deeper probe into the involvement of a foreign national in smuggling firearms into the region.

Macaraeg said police operatives have already informed the Indonesian Consulate Office of Gobay's arrest.

Police are also determining whether Gobay and his two companions have links with three local terror groups operating in Central Mindanao

Source: Philippines News Agency