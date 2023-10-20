Iloilo eyes localized research, dev’t program

The provincial government of Iloilo is partnering with state universities and colleges (SUCs) for localized research to focus on the development of the value chain, specifically on food varieties.

The concerned department heads of the province have already met with target universities, including the University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV) and the Iloilo State University of Fisheries Science and Technology (ISUFST) on the project. They are expected to sign the collaboration by November, said Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. in a press conference on Friday.

'We want to focus on the development of the value chain, more specifically, the food varieties here in the province and city of Iloilo. What we have to do now is to formalize the first local research and development in the country,' he said.

The provincial government is also eyeing to collaborate with Canada in the development of the value chain in agriculture and food, as he welcomed to his office Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman and Counsellor and Senior Trade Commissioner Guy Boileau on Friday.

'We can collaborate because they can engage our academic institutions. They have partnerships with academic institutions and scholarship exchanges. We can partner in research and development,' he added.

The governor said he would write the ambassador once the provincial government has formalized its collaboration with SUCs.

Source: Philippines News Agency