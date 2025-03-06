Iloilo: The Iloilo provincial government is ramping up efforts to reduce rabies cases with 33 operational animal bite centers across hospitals and rural health units.

According to Philippines News Agency, Iloilo Provincial Health Office Head Dr. Maria Socorro Qui±on on Thursday emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about rabies as the nation observes Rabies Awareness Month this March with the theme ‘Rabies-Free na Pusa’t Aso, Kaligtasan ng Pamilyang Pilipino.’

Available data showed the province had 12 human deaths out of the 40,183 animal bites in 2021, four deaths of the 46,308 cases in 2022, five deaths out of the 72,805 bites in 2023, and five out of the 70,405 bites last year. ‘Majority of our animal bites are caused by dogs because these are their pets at home. This led to five deaths (in 2024),’ said Qui±on in a media interview.

The five cases last year were from the municipalities of Pototan, Barotac Nuevo, Alimodian, Estancia, and Mina. She hoped that the observance would serve as a vehicle for the people to know about rabies deaths and the initiatives of the provincial and local government units to prevent further deaths caused by rabies.

‘Our province has already established 13 hospitals with animal bite treatment centers. In municipalities, we have 19 rural health units with animal bite treatment centers, and we have one ABC (Animal Bite Center). All in all, we have 33 animal bite centers,’ she said.

Passi City has opened its bite center while the towns of Igbaras, Tubungan, Guimbal, Tigbauan, Leon, Anilao, Badiangan, and Balasan will also establish their facilities on the first half of this year.

The health officer also urged responsible pet ownership, highlighting the province-wide free vaccination program, funded 70 percent by the provincial government and 30 percent by local governments.