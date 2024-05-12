KUALA LUMPUR, Approximately 1,000 individuals took part in the Alam Damai Fun Run held at Alam Damai Recreational Park, co-hosted by Huggies Malaysia to celebrate Mother's Day today. The event, offering families an excellent chance to celebrate the special day while staying active, coincided with the exciting launch of the new and improved Huggies Dry Pants. Huggies Malaysia Marketing Manager, Mona Shamili said that the company recognises the value of participating in physical activities together to strengthen the parent-child bond, foster communication, and trust, and create lasting memories. "Besides bringing families together for Mother's Day, we found that the idea of a Fun Run and our brand-new Huggies Dry Pants shared a commonality, which is to promote an active and healthy lifestyle," she told reporters. The event was attended by the Prime Minister's political secretary, Datuk Azman Abidin, who represented Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, and the Prime Minister's wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Aziza h Wan Ismail. Mona stated that the upgraded Huggies Dry Pants are softer, particularly at the leg flaps, and prevent leakage. 'We took extreme care to introduce the softer leg flaps for greater comfort. Active babies can now move even more freely in their Huggies Dry Pants without skin irritation," she added. "We have always positioned ourselves as a supportive partner for both babies and parents. Our tagline, 'We Got You, Baby' also reflects our dedication to creating products that are both effective and comfortable for our little ones,' Mona said. Thanks to its patented technology, Fast Absorb X-Channel, the Huggies Dry Pants is known as Malaysia's "Fastest Absorbing Diaper", and can keep a baby's skin dry and comfortable for up to 10 hours. Furthermore, demonstrating its commitment to supporting local communities as part of its corporate social responsibility, Huggies Malaysia generously donated diapers to 100 underserved families in the Klang Valley area through Persatuan Kebajikan SayangiRakyat Kual a Lumpur during today's event. 'We believe that all mothers deserve the support they need to nurture their children. Diapers are a necessity for babies. We hope to ease the burden for families in need and help them celebrate the joy of motherhood,' Mona added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency