Housing, Recovery Fund Eyed for Quake-Hit Mindanao

Manila: Senators on Monday called for housing assistance and full rehabilitation funding for Mindanao communities devastated by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8. Senator Risa Hontiveros, who visited affected areas in General Santos City and Sarangani province, said long-term government support would be needed after local officials reported that about 500 households in Barangay Hicban, General Santos City were totally destroyed.

According to Philippines News Agency, Hontiveros mentioned her office would coordinate with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development to determine available programs for the repair or reconstruction of homes no longer safe for occupancy. 'Magko-communicate kami sa Department of Housing (We will communicate with the Department of Housing),' she told reporters during a relief distribution activity.

Senator Joel Villanueva, meanwhile, filed Senate Resolution No. 447 urging the national government to ensure adequate funding and resources for the relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and recovery of communities. Villanueva said the scale of damage might require additional government support beyond existing disaster-response mechanisms, especially for damaged infrastructure, schools, hospitals, homes, livelihoods, and local economies.

The resolution cited data from the Office of Civil Defense showing at least 61 confirmed deaths, 33 missing persons, and 1,221 injured individuals, while Department of Social Welfare and Development figures showed 553,068 people affected across four Mindanao regions. Of the total, 9,393 individuals were staying in 26 government-run evacuation centers, while 54,274 others were staying with relatives or in temporary and makeshift shelters.

Initial assessments in General Santos City alone placed damage to public and private property at about PHP1 billion, covering malls, hospitals, hotels, churches, banks, and the airport, with total losses still being validated. Villanueva warned that prolonged disruption to agriculture, fisheries, transportation, logistics, power, water systems, and commerce in Mindanao could affect food supply, prices of basic commodities, and economic activity nationwide.

Hontiveros assured that Senate assistance would continue beyond the emergency phase, including during deliberations on the 2027 national budget.