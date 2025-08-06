Houses Damaged by Severe Weather Conditions Hit 73K Mark

Manila: The number of houses damaged by last month’s enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong has breached the 73,000 mark. In its latest situational report on Wednesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the number of damaged houses has climbed to 73,059 – 64,593 “partially damaged” and 8,466 “totally damaged.”

According to Philippines News Agency, the damaged homes were reported in 16 regions, with Region 1 or the Ilocos Region having the most significant number at 67,763. Of this number, 60,121 are tagged as “partially damaged” and 7,642 as “totally damaged.”

Last Aug. 1, the number of damaged houses reported by the NDRRMC was only at 55,550. Meanwhile, damage to agriculture was estimated at PHP2.98 billion, while damage to infrastructure was placed at PHP15.46 billion.

Affected families were placed at 2,379,904, equivalent to 8,641,010 individuals residing in 8,673 barangays in 17 regions nationwide. As of Wednesday morning, 23,142 families are still being aided inside 782 evacuation centers, while another 27,861 are receiving assistance elsewhere, the NDRRMC said.

Reported fatalities remained at 40, with three confirmed and 37 undergoing validation.