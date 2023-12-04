House Pledges Peace and Unity Following Marawi City Bombing

Quezon City, Philippines - Following a tragic bombing incident in Marawi City, Mindanao, Speaker Martin Romualdez of the House of Representatives reiterated the House's commitment to fostering peace and unity in the Philippines. This statement was made during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the House premises in the Batasan Complex, Quezon City. Romualdez highlighted the recent events in Mindanao as a reminder of the ongoing responsibilities of the House in bridging divisions, ensuring security, and fostering unity among Filipinos.

According to Philippines News Agency, the bombing in Marawi City serves as a stark reminder of the need for continued efforts towards peace and unity in the nation. He expressed the House's unwavering commitment to these goals, emphasizing its role in promoting peace, comfort, security, and understanding. Furthermore, Romualdez reiterated his support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s initiative to reopen peace negotiations, viewing it as a significant step towards national healing and unity.

Romualdez described the President's decision to resume peace talks as a courageous step towards reconciliation, highlighting the government's dedication to resolving conflicts through dialogue. He called for the collective support of the government, civil society, and the public in this peace process, emphasizing the importance of unity in overcoming past barriers and building a stronger Philippines.

Additionally, Romualdez stressed that the peace negotiations represent an opportunity to heal divisions within the country, emphasizing that the talks are more than a political maneuver and hold moral significance. He encouraged embracing this opportunity to create a peaceful future for all Filipinos.

In a related development, Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong urged the House to review the charter of Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, along with its security plans, policies, and relevant laws impacting the region's peace and order situation. Adiong, in a privilege speech, highlighted the necessity of supporting MSU, considering its size and significance as the region's premier state university. He emphasized the urgency of improving MSU's capabilities to prevent future tragedies.

Condemning the recent bombing as a deliberate and heinous act, Adiong echoed President Marcos Jr.'s statement that the incident was an assault on peace. He emphasized that MSU should not become a ground for destabilization and described the university as a melting pot and a symbol of unity among diverse cultures and ethnicities in Mindanao. Adiong stressed the gravity of attacking a university, viewing it as an assault on hope and the future, and called for efforts to maintain peaceful coexistence among MSU's diverse student body.