Higher Passenger Service Fee Imposed Across CAAP Airports

Manila: A higher passenger service charge (PSC) has been imposed in all airports operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) starting April 21. “The increase, primarily adjusted based solely on inflation from 2015 to present, underwent the required public hearing with various stakeholders, as well as the necessary publication,” the aviation authority said in a news release late Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the adjustment supports CAAP’s efforts to enhance passenger experience and improve airport facilities and operations. In Memorandum Circular 019-2025 signed on April 4, the PSC for international flights rose to PHP900 from PHP550. From the PHP200 PSC for domestic flights, the rate will be PHP350 for international airports; PHP300 for principal class 1 airports; PHP200 for principal class 2 airports; and PHP100 for community airports.

CAAP operates 44 commercial airports. The airports in Manila, Clark, Cebu, and Laguindingan are managed by the private sector.