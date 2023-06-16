GUNUNG LEDANG WATERFALL TO BE REOPENED IN JULY

The Gunung Ledang waterfall, which was closed for a year for upgrading works, will be open to the public again next month.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz said the state government was optimistic that the waterfall would draw visitors again, adding that the state government will intensify promotional efforts for the tourist attraction spot.

"I am happy that the management of Gunung Ledang Waterfall will also set up an electric vehicle charging station and a caravan site to make this area more attractive to tourists.

"I also visited the Gunung Ledang Johor National Park (Lagenda) facilities. I have looked into the need to improve the chalets and huts to attract more visitors to this national park," he said in a post on Facebook today.

Therefore, he said, the state government will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to specify requirements and budget for upgrading works of the tourist attraction.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency