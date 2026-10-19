GTCFX Appoints Charbel Raffoul as CEO, Strengthening Executive Leadership and Global Growth Strategy

GTCFX Appoints Charbel Raffoul as Chief Executive Officer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTCFX is pleased to announce the appointment of Charbel Raffoul as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking an important milestone in the company’s continued development and commitment to operational excellence, strong leadership, and international growth.

With nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Charbel brings extensive expertise in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, financial operations, and strategic management. His appointment further strengthens GTCFX’s executive leadership team as the company advances its long-term strategic objectives and expands its capabilities across global financial markets.

Extensive Experience Across Leading Financial Institutions

Prior to joining GTCFX, Charbel served as Chief Compliance Officer & Financial Crime at Equiti, where he spent more than eight years contributing to the advancement of compliance frameworks, compliance risk management, and regulatory practices.

His professional career also includes senior positions at several established financial institutions, including Director at ADS Securities, Head of Compliance at Alpari ME, and Back Office Manager at Swissquote.

Throughout his career, Charbel has developed valuable expertise in financial services operations, regulatory oversight, risk management, and organizational governance. His experience across multiple areas of the industry provides a strong foundation for leading GTCFX and supporting its continued development.

Advancing GTCFX’s Global Vision

As Chief Executive Officer, Charbel will guide GTCFX’s strategic direction, focusing on strengthening operational capabilities, advancing innovation, enhancing corporate governance, and supporting international business development.

His leadership will contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency, strengthen relationships with clients and partners, and deliver long-term value through professional services and responsible business practices.

Combining his extensive industry knowledge with a strong understanding of regulatory and operational standards, Charbel brings a valuable perspective to GTCFX’s continued evolution in the global financial services sector.

His appointment reflects GTCFX’s commitment to building an experienced leadership team capable of supporting the company’s strategic ambitions while maintaining high standards of professionalism, integrity, and transparency.

Building on Experience, Moving Forward with Confidence

As GTCFX continues to develop its international presence and strengthen its organizational capabilities, experienced executive leadership remains central to its long-term vision.

Charbel’s professional background, industry knowledge, and management experience will play an important role in supporting the company’s next stage of development.

GTCFX warmly welcomes Charbel Raffoul as Chief Executive Officer and looks forward to his leadership in shaping a new chapter of innovation, progress, and sustainable global growth.

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.gtcfx.com/en-intl

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9e2d81d-f5b1-4d75-bff7-553941739bf6

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