Government Agencies and Volunteers Unite for Coastal Clean-Up in Mamburao

Mamburao: Government agencies and community volunteers joined forces for a coastal clean-up drive on Aug. 2 along the shoreline of Barangay 2 here, as part of efforts to promote environmental protection and marine conservation.

According to Philippines News Agency, personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Mamburao District Jail participated in the initiative, alongside representatives from the Philippine Army (PA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), local government unit, and residents.

Participants collected non-biodegradable waste such as plastic bottles, food wrappers, and other debris polluting the coastline. The collected garbage was properly segregated and turned over to the local waste management office for appropriate disposal.

BJMP Mimaropa Regional Information Officer Jail Officer 3 Joefrie Anglo said the activity highlights the agency’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement. ‘We are not only tasked with custodial duties but also with taking part in programs that protect the environment and promote public safety,’ Anglo said. ‘Through collaborative efforts like this, we hope to encourage greater public participation in preserving our natural resources.’

The BJMP said the clean-up initiative is in line with its core mission of ‘Changing Lives, Building a Safer Nation,’ emphasizing the importance of inter-agency cooperation and civic responsibility.