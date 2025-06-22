Gilas Pilipinas Set to Begin Preparations for FIBA Asia Cup; Brownlee Ready for Action

Manila: Gilas Pilipinas will commence its buildup for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 later this month, with naturalized player Justin Brownlee expected to return in full health following a thumb injury that sidelined him earlier this year. Coach Tim Cone confirmed that the national team will initiate weekly practices starting June 30, before transitioning to a full training camp in Clark, Pampanga, in preparation for the tournament scheduled from Aug. 5 to 17 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to Philippines News Agency, a friendly match against the Macau Black Bears is planned for late July. Cone described this match as a potential ‘send-off’ for fans before the team heads to the tournament. However, Cone emphasized the importance of practice over friendly matches. In an interview on sportscaster Noli Eala’s ‘Power and Play’ radio program, Cone stated, “We really need the practice time together… I’m really looking to sink our teeth into practice, get our system going a little bit more again.”

Brownlee is set to return to action after recovering from a thumb injury sustained during the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals in March, where TNT beat Ginebra in seven games. Cone expressed optimism about Brownlee’s return, saying, “Well, Justin’s fine. We’re hoping that he’ll be here by June 30, which is our first Monday practice. His thumb is fine. He’s ready to go 100 percent, so no worry about that right now.”

Gilas Pilipinas has been drawn into a challenging group alongside Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, and Iraq in the group phase of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup. The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is also maintaining close coordination with international association FIBA due to security concerns over tensions involving Saudi Arabia’s regional neighbors, Israel, and Iran. Cone remarked, “We’re wondering if this will all push through, or if the venues will change.”