Fierce Battle Seen at JPGT Del Monte Girls’ Premier Category

Bukidnon: Homegrown talents Zero Plete and Crista Mi±oza prepare for a strong challenge against Precious Zaragosa of Davao in the premier girls’ 15-18 category of the ICTSI Del Monte Junior PGT Championship starting Wednesday at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon. Plete and Mi±oza will take advantage of their familiarity with the course, while Zaragosa is eager to shine in the premier division after ruling the younger category last year.

According to Philippines News Agency, Kenley Yu and Venice Guillermo of Cagayan de Oro (CDO) and Santinna Patosa of Davao are also hoping to perform well in the 54-hole competition kicking off the four-leg Mindanao swing of the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao Series.

In the boys’ 15-18 category, Mactan leg champion Alexis Nailga of Bukidnon aims to sustain his winning form against a tough field comprising Bacolod’s Santi Asuncion, Cebuanos Nyito and Roman Tiongko, and Davao’s Vince Naranjo, Zamboanga’s Mhark Fernando III, CDO’s Armand Copok, Santino Lim, Seth Santos, Cliff Nu±eza, and Bukidnon’s Clement Ordeneza, last year’s match play winner.

In the 36-hole 11-14 category, fighting for the boys’ title are South Cotabato’s Jared and Laurence Saban, Davao’s Nicolas Bernardo, and CDO’s Ken Guillermo, Franco Lim, and Kian Umpar, and Bukidnon’s Mikhail Namocatcat, James Langamin, and Miko Woo.

South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo, eyeing back-to-back titles after her victory in Mactan, Cebu, will be up against locals Angel Wahing and Yvonne Colim, CDO’s Margaux Espina and Sasha Edwards, and Davao’s Kimberly Baroquillo and Ayla Pavadora in the girls’ division.

In the girls’ 7-10 category, Jilliane Namocatcat, Maegan Langamin, and Ashia Frayco will try to defend home turf against CDO’s Francesca Geroy and Sistine Yu, Davao’s Soleil Molde, and Koronadal’s Arianna Garcia.

Mactan leg winner Ethan Lago of Davao will be challenged by Bukidnon’s Simon Apilat, CDO’s James Rolida, Shaqeeq Tanog, Zian Umpar, and Hamish Barnes, Cebu’s Charles Tan, Darren Ong, and Tobias Tiongko, and Davao’s Lucas Revilleza and Luke Habagat in the boys’ division.

The JPGT Vis-Min swing is part of the seven-leg regional circuit, with the players’ best three results in their age group (7-10, 11-14, 15-18) determining the final rankings. The top four in each division from both Vis-Min and Luzon series will advance to the ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior Finals on Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 at The Country Club in Laguna.

Meanwhile, the three-day Luzon series will resume with the fifth leg at Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite on July 29.