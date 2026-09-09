From Smart Pet Hardware to AI-Powered Pet Health Management: PetSuper Showcases the Future of Pet Care at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetSuper, a smart pet technology brand focused on developing intelligent products that enhance everyday pet care, made its debut at IFA 2026. Showcasing its connected smart pet portfolio and its evolving vision for an AI-powered smart pet ecosystem, the brand demonstrated how smart hardware, IoT connectivity, everyday care data and PetSuperAi can work together to support more connected and informed pet care.

Across the five-day exhibition, PetSuper engaged with retailers, distributors, and technology professionals from Europe markets. Demonstrations of PetSuper Ai, LitterGo, ViGo, DryGo, FeedView and HydriGo drew interest, prompting discussions around market development, business opportunities, industry insights, product innovation, and brand positioning.

PetSuper on IFA 2026

As modern pet owners balance busy lifestyles with dedicated care, managing daily routines — from feeding and hydration to grooming and waste maintenance—presents ongoing challenges. PetSuper addresses these needs not through isolated gadgets, but through an integrated technology ecosystem. By uniting smart hardware, connected experiences, and the PetSuperAi platform, the brand weaves routine care into a cohesive digital framework.

PetSuper Products

“IFA 2026 provided an extraordinary stage to share our vision with the world,” said Brian Hu, CEO and Co-founder of PetSuper. “PetSuper is moving beyond standalone devices toward a more connected approach to everyday pet care. By bringing together information from feeding, hydration, litter care, grooming and behavior, we aim to help owners better understand their pets’ routines and make daily care more informed and attentive.”

At the booth, visitors experienced how LitterGo, DryGo, FeedView, HydriGo and ViGo support litter maintenance, grooming, feeding, hydration and behavioral observation. PetSuperAi reflected the brand’s longer-term direction of connecting information from different care scenarios to help owners better understand everyday routines and make pet care more informed.

PetSuper Products

Feedback gathered around automated litter care, consistent feeding, flexible hydration and AI-supported routine observation will inform PetSuper’s continued product development and international expansion. Following IFA, the brand plans to continue discussions with potential retail, distribution and channel partners across Europe and other priority markets.

About PetSuper

PetSuper is a smart pet technology brand focused on developing intelligent products that enhance pet care. Through connected devices and PetSuperAi, the brand is exploring how everyday data and AI-powered insights can help owners understand routines, monitor patterns and identify changes in pet wellbeing.

Media Contact

Jay Qong, Global Business Development Manager

[email protected]

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