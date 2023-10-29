FOUR AREAS AT RISK OF HIGH TIDE IN KEDAH

ALOR SETAR, The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has identified four areas in Kedah at risk of flooding due to high tides that are predicted to occur for three days starting today.

They are along the coast of Kuala Kedah, Kota Kuala Muda, Kuala Yan and Kuala Jerlun, said iKedah APM director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Zairil Anuar Zulmuji .

He said the phenomenon resulted in wave levels reaching three metre high and could cause flooding in low-lying areas if it collided with heavy rain.

Accordingly, he called on residents and those conducting recreational activities along the coastal areas to be careful with changes in the sea level in their respective areas.

"The high tide occurred at 12.47 am early today, , tomorrow (Monday) is expected at 1.16 am and Tuesday at 1.45 am and wave is exppected up to three metres or higher than usual and can endanger small boats," he told reporters here today.

He said the APM is a prepared for any eventuality and always monitor the areas at risk and will take appropriate action if the situation endangers the public.

According to him, a total of 1,100 APM members, as well as assets, including boats and land vehicles are on standby to help the public whenthe need arises.

"If there is a sudden rise in water level, residents should be prepared to move to a safe place or move to a temporary evacuation center, do not let children play in the water, be alert to instructions and warnings by the authorities and take care of family safety," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency