FIRE DEPT CALLED TO HELP REMOVE BODY OF DEAD OBESE WOMAN

BALIK PULAU, The Fire and Rescue Department was called in to help remove the body of a dead obese woman in Kampung Permatang Pasir here today. Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Ferdus Ishak said the department received a call at 9.39 am seeking assistance to move the body. "As soon as we arrived at the victim's home, we found that residents there required help to move the body of a woman, 66, that weighed 250 kilogrammes. "Four firefighters, including the supervisor, assisted residents there to lift and carry the body from her home to the Titi Teras Muslim Cemetery here,' he said in a statement today. He added that the body was taken to the cemetery using a three-ton lorry. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

