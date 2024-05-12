KAPIT, The Federal and Sarawak state governments will closely collaborate to expedite the upgrading of infrastructure in Kapit, stated the Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. He emphasised that despite the constituency being represented by an assemblyman from a different political party, collaboration between the state government and all elected representatives is essential for continually improving the socio-economic status of the rural population. "Kapit is larger than the state of Pahang. So, it's vital for members of parliament and state assemblymen to collaborate even though we are from different parties (Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu and Parti Rakyat Sarawak). "Only then we can expedite the implementation of crucial projects, especially in terms of infrastructure. We will negotiate together and strive for progress," he told reporters at the Pre-Gawai dinner last night. He listed the infrastructure upgrades such as improving roads connecting rural areas to main routes, ensuring access t o treated water, providing 24-hour electricity supply, and extending 5G internet network coverage. "Our existing infrastructure is incomplete. We need to continue extending the road network, ensuring that every village or longhouse has road connectivity. "Furthermore, while there is a supply of clean water here, it's not all treated. Similarly, although there's access to electricity, there are still areas without a grid system, relying solely on solar power," he said. Concerning 5G network coverage, he noted that Deputy Minister of Digital, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, has affirmed his readiness to deploy the network in Kapit soon. "We understand the importance of telecommunications access because even booking flight tickets requires online access. So, I'm very grateful to him (Wilson Ugak) for paying attention to the rural areas," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency