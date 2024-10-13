Fatal Crash: Muhammad Akmal Laid To Rest

MUAR, The remains of Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, one of the three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun Campus students who tragically lost their lives in a crash last night, were laid to rest at 5.15 pm today.

His remains arrived at the family residence at 4.20 pm, where funeral prayers were held, before being taken to the Kampung Parit Baru Muslim Cemetery in Batu 18.

More than 200 people, including family members and villagers, accompanied his body in a sombre atmosphere, with cries of sorrow echoing from the bereaved family.

The deceased’s grief-stricken father, Md Tukirin Saringat, 60, was seen wiping away tears repeatedly as his son’s coffin was lowered into the grave.

He also expressed his disbelief at the sudden loss of his son, stating that it had only been a week since they last met when Muhammad Akmal returned to Muar.

He also often reminded his son to study diligently and shared that the late Muhammad Akmal was a cheerful individual, who loved to make jokes and was always willing to help

others.

‘I never expected him to leave us so soon, or that he would return home in this manner. However, I accept this as fate, and am grateful for all the support we have received to ensure my son’s remains were laid to rest properly,’ he said.

In the 7.35 incident, the three students – Muhammad Akmal, Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20, and Ku Adib Aizat Ku Azmi, 20, – along with another friend, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan, 20, were returning to their campus on two motorcycles when they were struck from behind by a sports utility vehicle (SUV), driven by a 49-year-old woman, on Jalan Pantai, in front of UiTM Dungun.

Muhammad Ammar Danish miraculously survived the crash, and is currently receiving treatment at Dungun Hospital.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency