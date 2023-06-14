FAMOUS BATU KURAU DURIAN ATTRACTS AFICIONADOS NEAR AND FAR

Durian Pak Yas of Batu Kurau is no stranger to fans of the king of fruits as Pak Yas is one of the main fruit harvesters in Kampung Bawah Gunung here.

Ilyas Nasib, 55, is often short-handed during the durian season because visitors from home and abroad will flock to his shop looking for the fruit that is known for its great taste and quality.

"What is special about this Batu Kurau durian is its creamy taste and thick filling. Forget the colour of the flesh because the taste is out of this world.

"After the fruit has fallen in the morning, you can still taste its goodness in the evening. In Batu Kurau, among the areas that produce quality fruits are Kampung Baru Perak and Kampung Sempeneh," he said when met by Bernama at his shop here.

Pak Yas as he is fondly known sells by the size of the fruit and not by weight because he wants his customers to be satisfied.

"I don't use weighing scales. I consider one large fruit plus three to four small ones as one durian which will cost about RM10. If I were to use the scale, the durian skins would be weighed as well which is unfair since we don’t consume it.

"Alhamdulillah the customers are satisfied with this method. Many people told me that when they bought it by weight, five durians would have cost RM100. They feel shortchanged and I don't want them to feel that way," he said.

Pak Yas said that until now, one of the farthest customers ever to come to his shop was from Japan, where a video on the Tiktok application related to Pak Yas's durian went viral to as far as the land of the rising sun.

"He found out about Pak Yas's durian in Batu Kurau via Tiktok and Facebook and after seeing the viral videos he couldn’t stop drooling," he said.

Pak Yas who used to do odd jobs has been involved in this business for over 30 years.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency