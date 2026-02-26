Search
Faces and Figures from Antiquity – Gods, Warriors and Emperors – Headline TimeLine’s 3 March Antiquities & Ancient Art Auction

Day One (3 March) is the flagship sale with the most important highlights and a dedicated printed catalogue; 4-7 March sessions are online-only and more accessible; Coins, Weights, Tokens & Medals follow on 10-11 March

Roman Marble Bust of Mars, the God of War

Roman Marble Bust of Mars, God of War, a late 4th-century AD idealised marble bust of the Roman war god Mars, shown helmetted and cuirassed, symbolising strength and martial authority. Featuring a Corinthian helmet and finely carved cuirass, this evocative classical sculpture embodies Roman artistic mastery and mythic power.

HARWICH, United Kingdom, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TimeLine Auctions, the British saleroom renowned for expertise in museum-level antiquities, will present a major Antiquities & Ancient Art Auction on 3 March 2026 (Day One)Day One is accompanied by a printed catalogue, featuring a tightly curated selection of Roman Marble SculptureGreek PotteryFine Ancient BronzesAncient Jewellery and Roman Gemstones.

Among the leading highlights are Roman Marbles, including a Life-Size Roman Marble Head of Hermes 1st-2nd century A.D.) and a Roman Helmeted, Cuirassed Bust of Mars, carved in the late Roman period with martial authority and classical refinement. Monumental Roman taste is further reflected in a Life-Size Marble Torso of a Ram, possibly for display in a grand villa or bath complex, its naturalistic modelling capturing strength and movement.

Greek artistry is represented by a rare Attic Black-Figure Alabastron (circa 500-480 B.C.), decorated with a vivid battle scene between a Greek warrior and a Scythian archer – a narrative associated with the age of the Persian Wars.

Life-Size Roman Bearded Head of the Greek God Hermes

Roman Life-Size Bearded Head of the Greek God Hermes, A striking life-size Roman marble head of Hermes, the Greek divine messenger, depicted with a bearded, expressive visage. Exemplifying classical naturalism and refined Roman craftsmanship, this evocative sculpture reflects the enduring legacy of ancient myth and artistry.

Day One also features exceptional bronzes. A substantial Roman Bronze Robed Torso displays elegant drapery and rich ancient patination, and an Egyptian Bronze of Horus Standing upon an Antelope embodies divine symbolism and sacred animal iconography from the Late Period-Ptolemaic era (664-30 B.C.). A focal point in the gem section is a finely carved Roman Agate Cameo Portrait of the Emperor Augustus, underscoring the miniature arts and imperial imagery prized by the ancient elite.

Following the Day One sale, the auction continues online-only from 4-7 March, presenting a wide-ranging selection of affordable ancient art and antiquities across multiple collecting categories. The March programme concludes with a dedicated Ancient Coins sale on 10-11 March, alongside weights, tokens, medals and books.

Auction start time: 8:00am US Eastern / 1:00pm GMT.
Bidding: Absenteeby telephone (book 48 hours in advance), or live online via TimeLine’s bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers (https://www.liveauctioneers.com/en-gb/auctioneer/1191/timeline-auctions-ltd/?srsltid=AfmBOopZQ5Tl1ApJ6byF7kAx5wVo0Cv7QtXiEHaPkz1RsakvysIgeYRK), Invaluable (https://www.invaluable.com/auction-house/timeline-auctions-9mq71klbbn?srsltid=AfmBOopDgX2EPIInKWVdn-dlfQkRdeL_58E_xxXqx32vb0_7w8cXY4oV), The Saleroom (https://www.the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/timeline-auctions-limited)
Payments: GBP acceptedWorldwide shipping available.

Questions: +44 (0) 1277 815121 or [email protected] (Aaron Hammond).
Online: https://timelineauctions.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2d17652-2ac4-41eb-aa39-662ed7c5f0e0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b39fe7fd-a69d-40b8-9f3f-0ee229d6152d

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001166953

