KUALA LUMPUR, Experian Malaysia, a global information services company, has launched its inaugural GenAI Tech Week, a three-day intensive programme designed to empower employees to unlock the transformative power of Generative AI (GenAI). Experian Malaysia's GenAI Tech Week offers a deep dive into artificial intelligence and through interactive sessions and workshops, the week equips non-technical staff with a clear understanding of GenAI applications and empowers them to seamlessly integrate this powerful technology into their daily workflows. Country Head and Human Resources Director of Experian Malaysia Chua Chai Ping said Experian further empowers its workforce to unlock the full potential of GenAI through a dedicated resource site and community forum, which fosters knowledge sharing and collaboration, enabling employees to brainstorm innovative solutions together. "At Experian, we believe everyone deserves the chance to harness the power of AI. That's why we equip our workforce, regardless of technic al background, with foundational GenAI skills. 'So far we have trained 94 per cent of our global employees on what is GenAI and how to use it safely and securely at Experian. We are empowering them to leverage this powerful technology and drive innovation across the company,' she said in a statement. The statement added that Experian fuels creativity and exploration with GenAI Global and Regional Hackathons, Coding Camps, and the GenAI Tech Talk Series, providing employees with opportunities to develop cutting-edge applications. The company has identified over 500 use cases to implement the technology across its global operations. These applications span from content creation and summarisation to chatbot development, boosting coder and engineer productivity, and streamlining data intake and structuring. Recognising that learning is a two-way street, Experian fosters a collaborative environment through the GenAI Academy, serving as a central hub offering a diverse range of learning resources tailored for e very employee, from seasoned developers to those new to the world of AI. This ensures that a foundational understanding of GenAI is accessible to all. Source: BERNAMA News Agency