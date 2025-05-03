Ex-4Ps Monitored Kid Lands 2nd in Electrical Eng’g Licensure Exam

Manila: The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) produced another topnotcher in the licensure test for electrical engineering graduates. Mustafa Rescober Ali from Santa Cruz, Marinduque is a former monitored child of the 4Ps who landed second overall in the April 2025 Licensure Examination for Electrical Engineering.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mustafa graduated cum laude from the Rizal Technological University in Mandaluyong City. In response to his achievement, DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao extended congratulations to Mustafa, highlighting his addition to the growing list of former 4Ps monitored children who have excelled in board examinations. Dumlao expressed pride in Mustafa’s accomplishments and hoped his story would inspire more 4Ps children to pursue their dreams.

In April, another former 4Ps monitored child, Jayvee Fuentebella from Bacolod City, topped the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination. Fuentebella achieved the highest score of 95 percent among 2,411 examinees, sharing the top spot with four others.

In 2024, nearly 40,000 former 4Ps beneficiaries became board passers, with 65 of them excelling in various licensure examinations. The 4Ps is a national poverty reduction strategy and a human capital investment program of the Philippine government, led by the DSWD. Eligible households receive cash grants upon meeting certain conditions related to health, nutrition, and education.