DA to Resume P20 Rice Sales in Metro Manila for Vulnerable Sectors

Quezon City: The Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to resume its P20-per-kilogram rice sales in Metro Manila on May 13, aiming to benefit approximately 2 million individuals from the vulnerable sector. This initiative, part of the P20 Rice Project, is scheduled to recommence a day after the midterm elections, offering affordable staple food to many Filipinos.

According to Philippines News Agency, DA Assistant Secretary Genevieve Guevarra announced during the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City that the program is targeting around 400,000 families across the National Capital Region (NCR). Guevarra elaborated on the impact of the project, stating, “We are targeting 400,000 families in Metro Manila for the government’s P20 Rice Program. Multiply the number by 4 or 5, the average number of members per family.”

The P20 Rice Project was initially launched by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Labor Day in Cebu City. However, its roll-out was temporarily paused following a request from the Commission on Elections to avoid any potential claims of politicizing the program.

On May 13, the affordable rice will be made available in Quezon City, along with the cities of Pasay, Mandaluyong, Las Pi±as, Caloocan, and Navotas. This distribution will occur through the DA’s Kadiwa program, a farm-to-market initiative that connects farmers directly with consumers. Assistant Secretary Guevarra assured the public of the rice’s safety, stating, “These are the aging stocks but have gone through quality control. We will not sell them if they are unsafe.”

Furthermore, the DA is exploring partnerships with other retailers to broaden the reach of the program, ensuring more people can access the affordable rice.