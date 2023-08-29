EQUITY HOLDINGS IN DNB EXPECTED TO BE FINALISED TOMORROW – FAHMI

Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), the country's 5G network operator, is expected to finalise equity holdings in the company tomorrow, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said DNB would hold a meeting tomorrow and then make some important announcements, including on the new leadership involving the chief executive officer.

"Insya-Allah by the end of tomorrow, we will have an announcement from DNB on 5G," he told a media conference after launching the Rahmah 5G Package and Civil Servants Rahmah Postpaid Incentive here today.

Fahmi had earlier been reported as saying that all telecommunication companies had agreed to sign the access agreement to provide 5G service but the matter of share ownership in DNB had yet to be announced.

On July 21, Fahmi said CelcomDigi, Maxis, Telekom Malaysia (TM), U Mobile and YTL Communications would finalise talks on equity holdings in DNB soon.

This would further support the development of the 5G network until coverage has reached 80 per cent of populated areas by the end of this year.

Fahmi said the 5G rollout in populated areas had reached 66.8 per cent as of July 31 this year.

Asked about the possibility of mobile network operators (MNO) imposing additional charges on subscribers using the 5G service, Fahmi said the Cabinet's stand and the people's sentiment on this issue had been conveyed to telecommunication companies.

"I have communicated this (issue) to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and asked them to speak to telcos to clarify and rectify the matter. I will leave it to MCMC to make the announcement," he said.

On his meeting with TikTok representatives yesterday, Fahmi said among the matters discussed were the prohibition of social media content which is against Malaysian laws and the issue of giant international technology companies profiting from advertising expenditures.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency