MANILA: The government is set to launch by end of July an online purchasing platform to ease and digitalize the government procurement process. Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the e-Marketplace launching was approved by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during a sectoral meeting in Malacañang Tuesday. Pangandaman said the e-Marketplace is similar to e-commerce and online shopping platforms like Lazada, Amazon, and Shopee. 'We are all excited for the official launch of our e-Marketplace by end of July. As you all know, this is part of our efforts to digitalize the government's procurement system and address concerns on the procurement process - which is the biggest bottleneck or hurdle in the budget utilization of our agencies,' Pangandaman said in a Palace press briefing. She added that the platform will be piloted for government procurement of motor vehicles DBM-Procurement Service Executive Director Dennis Santiago said the usual procurement under competitive bidding of at least 26 days to as long as 136 days will be shortened by e-Marketplace to just one day. 'Of course, delivery is another matter perhaps two or three days more but, you know, (that's way) shorter than 26 or 136 calendar days,' he said. He also said the platform will feature multilevel security systems, including mechanisms to deter hacking attempts. Pangandaman said the President wants 'no limitation' when it comes to openness and transparency and even recommended the addition of feedback or review mechanisms. Source: Philippines News Agency